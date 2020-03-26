Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Optioned to minors
Reyes was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Thursday.
This isn't overly surprising after Reyes struggled across four spring appearances, finishing with an 8.31 ERA, 2.54 WHIP and 9:3 K:BB across 4.1 innings. While the Cardinals have yet to clarify his role for 2020, the team figures to handle the oft-injured righty with caution after injuries plagued Reyes again in 2019, limiting him to just 40.1 innings across three levels.
More News
-
Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Nabs save•
-
Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Struggles in first spring outing•
-
Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Working on starter's schedule•
-
Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Competing for relief job•
-
Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Set for healthy offseason•
-
Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Shifting to offseason program•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Biggest questions for top 12
How long will Ronald Acuña remain an elite steals source? How will Gerrit Cole handle Yankee...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Take Turner
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Top 2020 Fantasy baseball prospects
Award-winning Fantasy baseball expert Ariel Cohen has named the top 10 Fantasy baseball prospects...
-
Prospects: 20 dynasty darlings
For larger dynasty leagues, a top 100 list just doesn't go deep enough into the prospect pool....
-
Fantasy baseball auction values, picks
Award-winning Fantasy baseball expert Ariel Cohen has calculated the exact auction value for...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Draft Dozier
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...