Play

Reyes was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Thursday.

This isn't overly surprising after Reyes struggled across four spring appearances, finishing with an 8.31 ERA, 2.54 WHIP and 9:3 K:BB across 4.1 innings. While the Cardinals have yet to clarify his role for 2020, the team figures to handle the oft-injured righty with caution after injuries plagued Reyes again in 2019, limiting him to just 40.1 innings across three levels.

More News
Our Latest Stories