Reyes will be out three weeks for Triple-A Memphis with a fractured left pinky, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

Reyes' wound is purely self-inflicted, as it occurred when he punched a wall in frustration after his most recent start. Luckily for him, the fracture is on his non-throwing hand, so he'll head to extended spring training to continue throwing. He'll be kept out of game action for three weeks and will then need further time to make a push to return to the big leagues.