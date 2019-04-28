Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Out with fractured finger
Reyes will be out three weeks for Triple-A Memphis with a fractured left pinky, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
Reyes' wound is purely self-inflicted, as it occurred when he punched a wall in frustration after his most recent start. Luckily for him, the fracture is on his non-throwing hand, so he'll head to extended spring training to continue throwing. He'll be kept out of game action for three weeks and will then need further time to make a push to return to the big leagues.
