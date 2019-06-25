Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Out with strained pectoral muscle
Reyes landed on the minor-league injured list at Triple-A Memphis with a strained pectoral muscle Tuesday Mark Saxon of The Athletic reports.
Reyes is expected to miss two or three starts. He owns a 7.39 ERA in 28 innings for Memphis this season, so he doesn't appear all that likely to push for a big-league roster spot anytime soon despite his considerable promise as a prospect.
