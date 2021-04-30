Reyes (1-0) was credited with the victory in an extra-inning win over the Phillies on Thursday, firing two perfect innings during which he recorded three strikeouts.

The right-hander was refreshingly sharp, getting his six outs on 25 pitches, 18 of which found the strike zone. Reyes has made it virtually impossible for manager Mike Shildt to remove him from high-leverage duties -- and the closer's role specifically -- by firing 12.1 scoreless frames and going 6-for-6 in save opportunities across his first 12 appearances. Reyes has also now stayed away from issuing free passes entirely in back-to-back outings for the first time all season, an encouraging development considering his still-elevated 19.2 percent walk rate.