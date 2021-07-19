Reyes secured his 22nd save of the season with a scoreless ninth frame. He didn't allow a hit but did walk two and was unable to strike anyone out.

Reyes walked Alex Dickerson and Steven Duggar to put the tying run in scoring position with one out but got the next two batters to fly out to end the game. In his first year as the team's primary closer, the 26-year-old has converted 22 straight saves without managing to blow a single one. Overall, he's converted all 24 save opportunities to begin his career, surpassing LaTroy Hawkins for the most consecutive saves to start a career. Reyes now owns a 1.45 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 55:35 K:BB over 43.1 innings.