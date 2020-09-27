Reyes allowed one run on two hits and a walk and struck out two over 1.2 innings to earn the save Sunday versus the Brewers.

Reyes entered the game with two on and one out in the eighth inning. He struck out Ryan Braun and Jedd Gyorko to end that threat. The Brewers tallied a run against Reyes in the ninth, but he was able to escape by getting Avisail Garcia to ground out for the final out. It was Reyes' first save of the year to go with two holds, a 3.20 ERA and 1.42 WHIP in 19.2 innings. Andrew Miller figures to see most -- if not all -- of the Cardinals' save chances during the playoffs.