Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Pitches in intrasquad game
Reyes (elbow) pitched in an intrasquad game Sunday, marking his first simulated game action since undergoing Tommy John surgery last February, Rick Hummel of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Per Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Reyes was initially slated to toss live batting practice Sunday, but the Cardinals evidently felt it wasn't too much of a stretch to have him face hitters in a controlled setting. It isn't clear how many pitches Reyes threw in the session, but Hummel's report notes that the 23-year-old hit teammate Harrison Bader with a pitch before allowing a home run to Bader in the following at-bat. Reyes is slated to open the season on the 10-day disabled list, but the Cardinals are hopeful he'll be ready to contribute out of the bullpen in early May.
