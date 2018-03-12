Reyes (elbow) pitched in an intrasquad game Sunday, marking his first simulated game action since undergoing Tommy John surgery last February, Rick Hummel of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Per Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Reyes was initially slated to toss live batting practice Sunday, but the Cardinals evidently felt it wasn't too much of a stretch to have him face hitters in a controlled setting. It isn't clear how many pitches Reyes threw in the session, but Hummel's report notes that the 23-year-old hit teammate Harrison Bader with a pitch before allowing a home run to Bader in the following at-bat. Reyes is slated to open the season on the 10-day disabled list, but the Cardinals are hopeful he'll be ready to contribute out of the bullpen in early May.

