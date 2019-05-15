Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Plenty of work in extended spring
Reyes (finger) threw approximately 70 pitches in an extended spring training appearance Monday, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
Reyes continues to work with a splint on his injured left pinkie finger, which is due to be reexamined near the end of the week. Reyes could gain clearance to begin using a glove in that evaluation, which would then result in him graduating to playing defense in a controlled setting or in a game for High-A Palm Beach.
