Reyes was identified by manager Mike Shildt as a candidate to see save opportunities the rest of the season in the wake of Giovanny Gallegos' (groin) placement on the injured list, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Long on promise but often short on results the last three seasons primarily due to injuries, Reyes appears to be rediscovering the form that saw him wow with a 1.57 ERA and 10.2 K/9 across 46 innings back in his rookie 2016 campaign. The right-hander has proven an increasingly trustworthy bullpen asset for Shildt this season outside of a pair of hiccups, posting a 2.70 ERA and 11.5 K/9 over 10 appearances (one start). However, what could ultimately make Reyes a shaky ninth-inning choice is his trademark lack of control, which is evidenced this season by his 6.1 BB/9. Otherwise, the 26-year-old does have the ability to be dominant when he's on, considering he's averaging 97.8 mph on his fastball and sports a career-high 12.2 percent swinging strike rate at the moment.