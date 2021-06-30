Reyes earned the save against the Diamondbacks on Tuesday, allowing one hit and striking out three over two scoreless frames.

The Cardinals went to Reyes earlier than usual in the contest, bringing the closer in to start the eighth inning in a one-run game. He ran into immediate trouble when the first two batters he faced reach base via an error and a single, but a well-timed strikeout followed by a double play got him out of the eighth unscathed. Reyes remained in the game for the ninth inning and faced much less stress, retiring the side in order on a flyout and a pair of strikeouts. The successful save conversion was Reyes' 19th in 19 attempts this season, and he lowered his ERA to 0.98 with the pair of shutout frames. While a 7.4 BB/9 means that Reyes has frequently pitched with runners on base this season, he has been able to limit the damage by racking up 50 strikeouts in 36.2 innings.