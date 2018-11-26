Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Preparing for spring as starter
Reyes (lat) is preparing for spring training as a starter, the St. Louis Post Dispatch reports.
The Cardinals are going to manage Reyes' workload carefully in 2019, regardless of what his role shapes up to be. Injuries limited him to just 27 innings in 2018, and considering that he lost all of 2017 recovering from Tommy John surgery, it's not unreasonable to think that Reyes may spend some portion of the season in the bullpen. In any case, the Cardinals will likely ensure that Reyes is completely healthy when spring training begins before his role is written in anything more than pencil, and regardless of where he begins the season, expecting anything close to a typical starter's workload for him is overzealous.
