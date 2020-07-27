Reyes (illness) is getting good work in at the Cardinals' alternate training site in Springfield, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Reyes and fellow hurler Genesis Cabrera are both working in Springfield after late arrivals in summer camp due to positive COVID-19 tests. Reyes threw a bullpen session late last week according to manager Mike Shildt and has recovered well from it, leaving him poised to throw another no later than Monday. The right-hander could get a relatively quick promotion to the big-league club due to his ability to work multiple innings, but he'll need to face hitters in live batting practice first.