Reyes walked two in a scoreless ninth inning Monday to record his eighth save of the season in a 6-5 win over the Mets.

The right-hander threw only eight of his 20 pitches for strikes in a nervous outing, but he was able to escape the jam he created. Reyes has yet to give up a run or blow a save through 14 appearances this season, but his 15:12 K:BB in 14.1 innings makes his position as closer perhaps a little more tenuous than his surface stats would indicate.