Reyes' next throwing session will come in a Grapefruit League game, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

Reyes has started camp slowly as he works his way back from the torn lat muscle which ended his 2018 campaign in May. He threw a live batting practice session Friday and is now ready for game action. His role for the upcoming season is unclear, though Carlos Martinez's shoulder woes could open up a starting spot.

