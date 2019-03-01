Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Ready for game action
Reyes' next throwing session will come in a Grapefruit League game, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
Reyes has started camp slowly as he works his way back from the torn lat muscle which ended his 2018 campaign in May. He threw a live batting practice session Friday and is now ready for game action. His role for the upcoming season is unclear, though Carlos Martinez's shoulder woes could open up a starting spot.
More News
-
Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Tosses live BP•
-
Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Throwing in instructional league•
-
Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Preparing for spring as starter•
-
Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Moved to 60-day DL•
-
Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Undergoes season-ending surgery•
-
Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Will receive second opinion•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Five closer battles to watch
Figuring out who will run away with a closer's job before the manager announces his decision...
-
New way to find RP sleepers, busts
How to calculate which relievers are more likely to deliver in Fantasy? Here's a new way.
-
Post-hype sleepers
The hype is gone for these players but the potential is still there, says Heath Cummings.
-
Harper makes Phils a juggernaut
Bryce Harper finally found a new home, and it was a best-case scenario for Fantasy players....
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...