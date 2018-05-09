Reyes (elbow) is expected to begin a rehab assignment with High-A Palm Beach on Wednesday, Rob Rains of StL Sports Page reports.

Reyes is not listed as the starter for Palm Beach on Wednesday, but he was officially added to the team's roster, so there is a good chance he sees his first game action since 2016. Reyes is eligible to come off the disabled list May 28, but given the length of his absence, he may not be activated right away. The Cardinals can keep him in the minors for up to 30 days after he makes his first appearance for Palm Beach.