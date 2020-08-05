Reyes was recalled from the Cardinals' alternate training site in Springfield on Wednesday and should join the team for an afternoon workout, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Reyes has already dealt with the coronavirus this summer, and he'll now be summoned to help shore up a roster that's been significantly depleted for the time being due to the COVID infections of multiple players. The right-hander has reportedly been flashing impressive velocity during his bullpen sessions and live batting practices in Springfield, and it remains to be seen how he'll be deployed with the big-league club.