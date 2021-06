Reyes saved Tuesday's 3-2 victory against the Dodgers, allowing no runs on one hit and one walk with one strikeout in the ninth inning.

Reyes was called upon after St. Louis took a one-run lead in the top of the ninth and delivered his 16th save, good for second in baseball. The Cardinals' closer owns a microscopic 0.62 ERA, though his 1.38 WHIP -- the result of a startling 26 walks in 29 innings -- is cause for some concern.