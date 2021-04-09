Reyes fired a scoreless ninth inning, allowing one hit while striking out one to earn his third save of the season Thursday against the Brewers.

Reyes was originally designated to be a long reliever with future plans to end up in the rotation. However, he currently finds himself as the Cardinals primary closer and is handling the role very well to start the season. Reyes has immense talent, but has dealt with many injuries throughout his career. The 26-year-old has the potential to be one of the best closers this season if the Cardinals decide to keep him in that role.