Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Rehabbing in Florida
Reyes (pectoral) is doing rehab work at the team's spring training facility in Jupiter, Florida but remains without a firm timetable for return to Triple-A Memphis, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
The promising right-hander threw on the side last week and has also been playing catch regularly without any reported setbacks. However, the Cardinals are being cautious with Reyes, who already dealt with fractured pinkie finger earlier in the season. Manager Mike Shildt is keeping a close eye on his young charge, given the frustration Reyes has already endured during a season in which he's generated a 6.03 ERA in 12 games (nine starts) with the Redbirds. "He's making baby steps," Shildt said. "Not as many steps as he'd like moving forward. Making sure he's in a good place mentally, then taking care of things physically. I continue to stay in touch with Alex, check in and see how he's doing."
