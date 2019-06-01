Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Return to Memphis confirmed
Updating a previous report, President of baseball operations John Mozeliak has confirmed Reyes will make his next start for Triple-A Memphis, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Reyes worked 4.1 innings for High-A Palm Beach on Tuesday, and while he pitched to a fair share of contact, he allowed just one earned run. The right-hander will now toil away at the level closest to the big leagues as he continues to nurse his previously fractured pinkie back to full health. While Reyes is seemingly able to pitch with any limitations of note at this point, he still hasn't been cleared to swing a bat.
