Reyes (finger) has been working on a new grip for his changeup during his rehab in extended spring training, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

Reyes continues to build up his arm strength and is also utilizing the time to re-familiarize himself with an old changeup grip. The right-hander suffered his fractured pinkie in late April after punching a wall in frustration following a rough start against Omaha, and he's likely looking at 7-10 more days of recovery at minimum.