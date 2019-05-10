Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Reworking changeup
Reyes (finger) has been working on a new grip for his changeup during his rehab in extended spring training, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
Reyes continues to build up his arm strength and is also utilizing the time to re-familiarize himself with an old changeup grip. The right-hander suffered his fractured pinkie in late April after punching a wall in frustration following a rough start against Omaha, and he's likely looking at 7-10 more days of recovery at minimum.
More News
-
Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Faces hitters wearing splint•
-
Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Out with fractured finger•
-
Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Encouraging start with Redbirds•
-
Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Shifting to rotation in Memphis•
-
Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Control issues continue•
-
Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Multiple roles on tap in minors•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Worry about these eight stars?
Concern level Thursday: Which hitters should you have real concern over, and which can you...
-
FBT Podcast: Buy or Sell edition
On the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast we break down interesting pitching performances from...
-
Waivers: Peacock, Woodruff stand out
So after all the worry, Chris Sale is just fine, plus three pitchers and a slugger to add,...
-
Prospects: Alvarez getting close?
Yordan Alvarez may be entering the Astros' plans. Should Zac Gallen be entering yours? Scott...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, evaluator
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
They Might Be Aces 2.0
Heath Cummings looks at five more starting pitchers who are looking more and more like ace...