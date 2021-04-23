Reyes, who logged a scoreless eighth inning against the Nationals in his most recent appearance Wednesday, hasn't seen a save opportunity since April 8.

The hard-throwing right-hander is 3-for-3 in save opportunities and still sports an unblemished ERA through eight appearances, so he's done everything within his power to reward fantasy managers. However, the Cardinals' only three victories since Reyes' last save chance have come by 11, five and seven runs.