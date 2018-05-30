Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Says he's fine after early exit Wednesday
Reyes said he felt fine following Wednesday's start against the Brewers, Mark Saxon of The Athletic St. Louis reports.
Reyes said he wasn't sure why his velocity dipped during his 2018 big-league debut Wednesday, but the 23-year-old didn't seem overly concerned about the issue. "I felt fine, a little fatigued but anything beside that, I wasn't really worried about," the right-hander said. "I'm not really worried about it now." He's currently lined up to make his next start against the Marlins on Tuesday after tossing four scoreless frames -- striking out four while allowing three hits and two walks -- against the Brewers on Wednesday.
More News
-
Cardinals' Alex Reyes: May have left with injury•
-
Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Activated Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Joining rotation Wednesday in Milwaukee•
-
Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Won't have special restrictions upon return•
-
Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Strikes out 13 more•
-
Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Will join rotation once activated•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 eye-opening prospect performances
Chris Towers dives into the minor-league leaders to find what Fantasy players need to know...
-
Waivers: Snag Duffy, Nimmo
We've talked a lot about Brandon Nimmo and Danny Duffy the past week, but this may be your...
-
Podcast: Need some pitching?
Do you have Bieber fever or need some saves? Check out this episode of the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Still waiting on six breakouts?
Heath Cummings looks at the breakouts from the beginning of the year who still haven't done...
-
Waivers: Bieber gets a chance
The Indians are about to unveil an intriguing arm in their ongoing search for a fifth starter....
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart