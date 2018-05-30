Reyes said he felt fine following Wednesday's start against the Brewers, Mark Saxon of The Athletic St. Louis reports.

Reyes said he wasn't sure why his velocity dipped during his 2018 big-league debut Wednesday, but the 23-year-old didn't seem overly concerned about the issue. "I felt fine, a little fatigued but anything beside that, I wasn't really worried about," the right-hander said. "I'm not really worried about it now." He's currently lined up to make his next start against the Marlins on Tuesday after tossing four scoreless frames -- striking out four while allowing three hits and two walks -- against the Brewers on Wednesday.