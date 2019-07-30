Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Scheduled to throw off mound
Reyes (pectoral) is scheduled to throw off the mound early next week, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Reyes has been sidelined since exiting a June 23 start for Triple-A Memphis with pectoral discomfort, and the injury has been serious enough to put him out of action for over a month. The right-hander began doing rehab work in mid-July at the Cardinals' spring training facility in Jupiter, Florida, and Rogers reports there's still a chance he makes it to the big-league level in September as a reliever. However, Reyes will presumably need a multi-appearance rehab assignment prior to that even being a realistic scenario.
