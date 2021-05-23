Reyes earned the save against the Cubs on Saturday, pitching a scoreless inning during which he gave up one hit and struck out one batter.

The right-hander yielded a two-out infield single but was otherwise both effective and efficient in the outing, getting through the ninth inning on 13 pitches (eight of which were strikes). Reyes have been a revelation in his first full-time stint as a closer, going 14-for-14 in save chances and registering a minuscule 0.38 ERA across 24 innings. His 1.25 WHIP and 7.5 BB/9 suggest that the ERA is buoyed by some good fortune, but it's hard to argue with the overall results.