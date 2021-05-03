Reyes struck out one in a perfect ninth inning to earn the save against the Pirates on Sunday.

Reyes only needed 12 pitches to get through Sunday's outing, and he earned his seventh save of the year by retiring all three of the batters he faced. The right-hander hasn't allowed a baserunner in his last three innings, and he hasn't yet given up a run in 13.1 innings across 13 appearances this season.