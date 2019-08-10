Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Seeking second opinion
Reyes (pectoral) met with team doctors as scheduled Thursday and was encouraged to seek a second opinion regarding his injury, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
The Cardinals' medical team found nothing else amiss with Reyes besides his existing pectoral strain during their examination Thursday, so he'll seek a second opinion based on the team's own recommendation. Manager Mike Shildt concedes Reyes' chances of returning to the majors this season aren't "overly favorable", but he's also not ruling out the possibility. The right-hander has now missed significant time in three straight seasons, with a 2017 UCL injury and right lat tendon surgery last season responsible for his two other injury-shortened campaigns.
