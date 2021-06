Reyes fired a scoreless seventh inning during which he issued a walk and recorded two strikeouts in a loss to the Cubs on Saturday.

The talented closer had only logged two appearances since June 1, so manager Mike Shildt opted to get him some work in a non-save situation Saturday. Reyes' fantasy value has been hurt by a lack of save opportunities recently, but he's still sporting an elite 0.87 ERA and 32.8 percent strikeout rate across 29 appearances.