Reyes was optioned to Triple-A Memphis after Saturday's loss to the Padres, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Manager Mike Shildt talked in spring training of Reyes being used in a multi-faceted bullpen role, but his poor start to the season instead has him headed to the minors to straighten things out. The 24-year-old is one of the most talented arms in the organization but has allowed five runs over three innings thus far in 2019, while recording only one strikeout and issuing six walks. Reyes could still earn his way into a high-leverage role this season, but will first have to illustrate better control at Memphis.