Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Sent to Triple-A
Reyes was optioned to Triple-A Memphis after Saturday's loss to the Padres, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Manager Mike Shildt talked in spring training of Reyes being used in a multi-faceted bullpen role, but his poor start to the season instead has him headed to the minors to straighten things out. The 24-year-old is one of the most talented arms in the organization but has allowed five runs over three innings thus far in 2019, while recording only one strikeout and issuing six walks. Reyes could still earn his way into a high-leverage role this season, but will first have to illustrate better control at Memphis.
More News
-
Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Diverse relief role on tap•
-
Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Will make team in bullpen role•
-
Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Competing for bullpen spot•
-
Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Mixed bag in spring debut•
-
Cardinals' Alex Reyes: First spring appearance confirmed•
-
Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Ready for game action•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart for Week 2
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Yandy Diaz is elevating the ball as hoped, and Jay Bruce is looking healthy and powerful again....
-
Week 3 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of usable two-start options in Week 3, according to Scott White, including...
-
FBT Podcast: Rating overreactions
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, overreactions, most added and looks...
-
Prospects Report: Top five to stash
The minor-league season is just beginning, giving prospects a chance to state their cases for...