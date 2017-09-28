Play

Reyes (elbow) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Friday, Jim Hayes of FOX Sports Midwest reports.

This will mark Reyes' first bullpen session since undergoing Tommy John surgery in February. He'll continue to ramp up his activity in the coming months as he looks to gain his arm strength back. The promising prospect is hoping to be healthy enough to participate in a portion of spring training next year.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast