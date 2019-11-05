Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Set for healthy offseason
Reyes (pectoral) has checked out healthy and is set for a normal offseason, David Solomon of 590 the Fan reports.
Reyes hasn't had much good news on the health front lately, throwing a total of 67.1 innings over his last three seasons combined. He hasn't pitched since late June this year due to a strained pectoral muscle, but the issue is apparently behind him. It's hard to be too confident in his health giong forward given his recent struggles, but the fact that he won't have to be rehabbing over the offseason is certainly good news.
