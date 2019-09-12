Reyes (pectoral) has halted his 2019 in-season throwing program and will soon be shifting to a plan designed to prepare him for spring training, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

In the wake of a third straight injury-shortened season, Reyes will meet with Cardinals head physician Dr. George Paletta in coming days to set a winter workout plan. Reyes ultimately logged just 31 frames in 2019, with 28 of those innings coming at Triple-A Memphis. Finger and pectoral injuries were the culprits of his truncated campaign this time around, but Reyes has also dealt with shoulder troubles in the last two years. Reyes still isn't arbitration-eligible this offseason, so the team will have another year of evaluation time on him before he sees a bump in salary to some degree.