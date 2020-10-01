Reyes recorded the final four outs of Wednesday's win over the Padres in Game 1 of the Wild Card Round to pick up the save.

Reyes' first career postseason appearance couldn't have gone much better. He was called upon to face Fernando Tatis Jr. with the tying run on second base with two outs in the bottom of the eighth and was able to finish the inning with a groundout. He remained in the game for the ninth inning after the Cardinals scored an insurance run and got the job done, retiring the side in order.