Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Slated for another Triple-A start
Reyes will make at least one more start at Triple-A Memphis before a promotion is considered, Mark Saxon of The Athletic reports.
The Cardinals have an opening in the starting rotation after Adam Wainwright (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday, though Daniel Ponce de Leon is expected to fill in for the time being. If Reyes is able to show improved command in his upcoming start with the Redbirds, however, he'll be a strong candidate to be called up to the big leagues, per Saxon.
