Reyes will start the second game of Monday's doubleheader against the Cubs, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Reyes was spotted warming up in the outfield prior to the nightcap, and the Cardinals confirmed him as the starter shortly after. He's appeared in just one game so far this season, fanning three in a scoreless inning Aug. 15 against the White Sox. It's unclear as to how deep Reyes can work in this one, with his last big-league start dating back to the 2018 season.