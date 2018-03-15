Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Stays on schedule
Reyes (elbow) is set to throw two innings of live batting practice Thursday, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
Reyes threw in an intrasquad game Sunday and will progress to live batting practice, which puts him right on schedule. He's still expected to begin the year on the 10-day disabled list with the opportunity to come out of the bullpen starting in May.
More News
-
Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Pitches in intrasquad game•
-
Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Throws to minor-league hitters•
-
Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Mixing in breaking balls•
-
Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Begins throwing bullpen sessions•
-
Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Will throw bullpen sessions next week•
-
Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Could head to bullpen upon activation•
-
Strategies for each format
Heath Cummings dreams about the perfect draft for him in all three of the major formats.
-
Podcast: Tips for first two rounds
We’ll help your draft get off to a great start as we discuss our strategies for the first two...
-
NL-only Rotisserie mock draft
A lot has changed since our last look at the NL side of the player pool. Scott White and company...
-
Judge the new Howard?
You may think we've never seen a player like Aaron Judge before, but you don't need to go that...
-
Spring Takes: Leone, Bedrosian to close?
A couple of surprising closer candidates have emerged, according to Scott White, who also looks...
-
Draft Strategy: Innings a priority
Think you know what makes a good Fantasy pitcher? Our Scott White says the formula is changing...