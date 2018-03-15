Reyes (elbow) is set to throw two innings of live batting practice Thursday, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Reyes threw in an intrasquad game Sunday and will progress to live batting practice, which puts him right on schedule. He's still expected to begin the year on the 10-day disabled list with the opportunity to come out of the bullpen starting in May.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories