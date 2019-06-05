Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Sticking at Triple-A
Reyes will make at least one more start for Triple-A Memphis, Mark Saxon of The Athletic reports.
Manager Mike Shildt previously indicated Reyes was in the discussion to enter the Cardinals' starting rotation next weekend, but he'll instead stay at Memphis for now. The results from Sunday's start with the Redbirds may have played a role, as the 24-year-old allowed seven runs -- including three homers -- over 4.2 innings.
