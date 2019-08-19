Reyes (pectoral) remains without a timetable to resume a throwing program, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. "He's been evaluated a couple of different times, he's had a couple of different opinions," manager Mike Shildt said Sunday. "No one has seen anything different, necessarily. But Alex is not in a throwing mode. He's in a rehabilitation mode to get back to throwing."

Reyes last picked up a baseball Aug. 5, when he felt pain in his recovering pectoral area during a bullpen session. He was subsequently evaluated by the team's medical staff and encouraged to seek a second opinion after the exam failed to reveal any new injury. While there haven't been any details on the status of that follow-up evaluation, Shildt did confirm Sunday that Reyes is currently rehabbing at a team facility that is neither in Memphis or at Cardinals camp in Jupiter, Florida.