Reyes (elbow) struck out 12 over five scoreless innings Monday in a rehab start for Low-A Peoria.

Reyes was electric, as his fastball hit triple digits and easily blew away the young opposing minor league hitters. He is likely to need at least two more rehab starts before making a late May or early June return to St. Louis, but this is the most encouraging sign yet that Reyes can recover from his February 2017 Tommy John surgery and become a force in St. Louis's rotation.