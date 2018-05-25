Reyes (elbow) threw seven scoreless innings and struck out 13 batters in a rehab start with Triple-A Memphis on Thursday.

Reyes recorded 12 and 13 strikeouts in his previous two rehab starts, and he struck out another 13 batters Thursday night. Over four rehab appearances Reyes has totaled 23 innings while allowing zero runs, seven hits and posting a 44:7 K:BB -- numbers that certainly indicate he is ready to join the big-league rotation. That could happen as soon as Tuesday when the Cardinals face off against the Brewers.