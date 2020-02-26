Reyes was unable to complete a full inning Tuesday in what was supposed to be a two-inning appearance, as he struggled with his command, Rob Rains of KSDK.com reports.

He walked two batters and allowed two hits while only retiring one of the five hitters he faced. Only half of his 24 pitches were strikes. He hit 95 mph with his fastball and threw a quality changeup, but did not display starter-level command. The Cardinals would obviously like for their former top prospect to work his way into the rotation mix this spring, but he has not gotten off to a good start. He still has minor-league options remaining, so if his struggles continue, he may open the year at Triple-A.