Reyes (1-3) recorded nine strikeouts but also allowed six earned runs on 10 hits, three walks and a wild pitch over five innings in Triple-A Memphis' loss to Las Vegas on Tuesday.

The haphazard final line was representative of all that comes with the Reyes package. The promising right-hander displayed his ability to miss plenty of bats while also exhibiting wildness and location issues. Reyes had originally been a candidate to make a spot start with the Cardinals on Wednesday, a turn that will instead by taken by Daniel Ponce de Leon. Reyes clearly still needs some seasoning at the Triple-A level after most recently allowing 10 earned runs across eight innings over his last two starts for the Redbirds.