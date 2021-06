Reyes (3-2) was tagged with the loss Sunday against the Reds after allowing one run on one hit and a walk while fanning two across one inning.

Reyes was tasked with pitching the ninth inning on a 7-7 tie, and he was tagged with the loss after allowing a home to Jesse Winker, who went deep three times in this game. The right-hander ended a streak of four scoreless appearances, but he still owns an excellent 0.90 ERA on the season.