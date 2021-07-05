Reyes (5-3) suffered the loss Sunday against the Rockies after allowing a run on two hits while managing to strike out a batter over two-thirds of an innings.

Reyes entered a tie game in the ninth trying to send it into extras and was unable to do so. He sent down the first two batters he faced but then allowed a base hit to Justin Fuentes who reached second on a wild pitch and then scored the walk-off run on a single to left by Elias Diaz. Despite the loss, Reyes has still been one of the most dominant closers in baseball this season. He's tied for third with 20 saves and owns a 1.12 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 53:31 K:BB over 40.1 innings.