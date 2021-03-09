President of baseball operations John Mozeliak said Tuesday that the Cardinals are planning on Reyes throwing around 100 innings this season if all goes well, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Reyes was once one of the top prospects in all of baseball and was seen as a potential rotation staple, but he's run into a long list of injuries in recent seasons. He debuted with 46 innings back in 2016 but has thrown just just 26.2 more in the majors over the last four year. A 100-inning target for him this season indicates that he'll spend most of the year in the bullpen but could enter the rotation at some point later in the campaign. It will be tough for him to have much fantasy value as a reliever, though his 31.4 percent strikeout rate last year suggests he could help in at least one category if he's regularly pitching in multi-inning stints.