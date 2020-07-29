Reyes (illness) is scheduled throw live batting practice Wednesday at the Cardinals' alternate training site in Springfield, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Reyes and fellow hurler Genesis Cabrera have both been playing catch-up in Springfield after positive COVID-19 tests delayed their arrivals at summer camp. The right-hander was described as "progressing nicely" by manager Mike Shildt earlier in the week and has already thrown a pair of bullpen sessions that he's recovered well from. If the live BP session goes smoothly Wednesday, there's a chance, based on previous reports, that Reyes could be added to the big-league roster soon thereafter.