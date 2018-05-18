Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Throws bullpen Thursday
Reyes (elbow) threw a bullpen session Thursday ahead of Saturday's scheduled rehab start at Double-A Springfield, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
Reyes dazzled his last time on the mound Monday night in a start for Low-A Peoria against Clinton, fanning a jaw-dropping 12 hitters over five innings. The right-hander is eligible to return from the disabled list May 29, which would leave him over 15 months removed from Tommy John surgery.
