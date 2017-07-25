Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Throws from 60 feet Monday
Reyes (elbow) played catch from 60 feet Monday, Jose de Jesus Ortiz of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
It was a momentous development in Reyes' rehab, as it marked his first official game of toss. Reyes had made short throws from his knees against a wall last Wednesday and Friday and emerged without setbacks, clearing the path for Monday's ramp-up in activity. The Cardinals' top prospect will continue to be brought along slowly, with an eye on ideally having him ready to participate in at least a portion of spring training in 2018.
