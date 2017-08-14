Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Throws from 90 feet Sunday
Reyes (elbow) threw from 90 feet out for the first time in his rehab Sunday, Alaina Getzenberg of MLB.com reports. "It will be a few weeks at 90, and then I'll move back from there," Reyes said. "My body feels great, I feel healthy. My elbow feels great, and it's just getting back and gaining strength."
Reyes has been making consistent progress in his throwing program, having just reached a distance of 60 feet on July 24. The promising prospect will stick with his current distance for multiple weeks before attempting to take matters up another notch. The goal for Reyes continues to be for him to be healthy enough to participate in a portion of spring training in 2018.
Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Throws from 60 feet Monday•
Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Begins throwing program Wednesday•
Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Transfers to 60-day DL•
Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Could begin throwing program in late July•
Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Lands on DL•
Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Has successful Tommy John surgery•
