Reyes (elbow) threw a 15-pitch bullpen session to minor-league hitters Wednesday, MLB.com's Joe Trezza reports.

This marked another small step in Reyes' recovery from Tommy John surgery. He increased his intensity and workload after building up strength in bullpen sessions over the last month. The Cardinals hope he can return to the majors by May 1, but it's possible his rehab stretches into late May or even early June. Adding to the risk involved with investing in Reyes in redraft leagues is the fact that he may head to the bullpen when he joins the big-league club. The range of outcomes is very wide once he's healthy, as he could get saves, he could get starts, or he could get none of the above.