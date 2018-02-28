Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Throws to minor-league hitters
Reyes (elbow) threw a 15-pitch bullpen session to minor-league hitters Wednesday, MLB.com's Joe Trezza reports.
This marked another small step in Reyes' recovery from Tommy John surgery. He increased his intensity and workload after building up strength in bullpen sessions over the last month. The Cardinals hope he can return to the majors by May 1, but it's possible his rehab stretches into late May or even early June. Adding to the risk involved with investing in Reyes in redraft leagues is the fact that he may head to the bullpen when he joins the big-league club. The range of outcomes is very wide once he's healthy, as he could get saves, he could get starts, or he could get none of the above.
More News
-
Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Mixing in breaking balls•
-
Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Begins throwing bullpen sessions•
-
Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Will throw bullpen sessions next week•
-
Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Could head to bullpen upon activation•
-
Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Set for bullpen session Friday•
-
Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Throws from 90 feet Sunday•
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Abreu
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
12-team H2H categories mock
Fewer lineup spots means fewer opportunities to balance the 5x5 categories, according to Scott...
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Podcast: Is third base shallow?
Nolan Arenado headlines a pretty strong group of third basemen for 2018, but it might not be...
-
Spring Training: Kopech sizzling early
Noah Syndergaard and Michael Kopech each lit up the radar gun in his first start, and some...